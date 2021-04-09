Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray Are Duetting to Taylor Swift, but Are They Dating?

In fact, rumors recently began circulating suggesting that Olivia was dating singer Conan Gray . The rumor started after Taylor Swift enlisted Conan and Olivia to help her leak the newly re-recorded versions of two of her biggest songs from "Fearless", which was first released in 2008. The album was officially released on April 9, but Olivia and Conan posted two videos together dancing and lip-syncing along to her music the day before.

One video was uploaded to Conan's TikTok, and the other was uploaded as a Reel to Olivia's Instagram.

"You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigoand @conangraymy new version of 'You Belong With Me' and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME," Taylor Swift wrote on Twitter.

Although the videos were designed to promote Taylor's new re-release of Fearless, which she has completely re-recorded, that wasn't the thing that many fans focused on.