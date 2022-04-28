It’s been a while since we last saw twin brothers Dylan and Cole Sprouse wreak havoc at The Tipton Hotel. The Disney Channel alums, who rose to fame on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, are all grown up and moving on to bigger and better things.

Cole, who briefly paused his acting career for college, is currently a leading character on the CW's hit series Riverdale.

Meanwhile, Dylan has moved away from the spotlight in order to pursue other passions.