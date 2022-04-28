Now, she can focus on her relationship with her fiancé Paul Michael, who can be seen in a rare photo above. While they’ve been engaged since 2020, it’s unknown if they were actually going to be able to tie the knot as Amanda’s mother, her former conservator, could ultimately veto the wedding and prevent marriage.

The truth is, Amanda's relationship with Paul hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Keep scrolling for a timeline of Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael’s relationship.