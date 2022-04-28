Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael's Messy Relationship TimelineBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 28 2022, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Nickelodeon alum Amanda Bynes has had a tumultuous past few years ridden with mental health issues and run-ins with the law. However, it finally seems like things are starting to look up. In March 2022, she was freed from her conservatorship, which her parents had placed her under in 2013.
Now, she can focus on her relationship with her fiancé Paul Michael, who can be seen in a rare photo above. While they’ve been engaged since 2020, it’s unknown if they were actually going to be able to tie the knot as Amanda’s mother, her former conservator, could ultimately veto the wedding and prevent marriage.
The truth is, Amanda's relationship with Paul hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Keep scrolling for a timeline of Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael’s relationship.
Feb. 14, 2020: Amanda reveals she is dating Paul Michael and that they are engaged.
On Valentine’s Day 2020, Amanda posted a now-deleted image to Instagram of her hand with a ring with a rather large emerald cut diamond on it. Her hand appeared to be on top of another's hand. "Engaged to the love of my life," she captioned the image, referring to Paul.
While fans were excited for Amanda, most didn't seem to be aware that she was even in a relationship.
March 8, 2020: Paul Michael reveals that he and Amanda have allegedly split.
Paul revealed on March 8, 2020 that he and Amanda had split up. As he confirmed the news to In Touch, he added, “I love her, though. She’s my best friend."
March 9, 2020: False alarm! Amanda and Paul are back together.
Per Us Weekly, Amanda and Paul had gotten back together. The She's The Man actress shared a now-deleted photo of them on Instagram with the caption "My love."
March 17, 2020: Amanda Bynes announces that she is pregnant.
On March 17, 2020, Amanda shared a pic of an ultrasound to Instagram with the caption, "Baby on board!" per TMZ.
May 2020: Amanda Bynes's attorney confirms that she is not, in fact, pregnant.
Amanda's attorney, David Esquibias, exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on May 4, 2020, that Amanda was not actually pregnant.
August 2020: Amanda Bynes is spotted with a wedding ring.
March 2022: Amanda Bynes is officially freed from her conservatorship.
On March 22, Amanda Bynes was officially freed from her conservatorship.
Per InTouch, she was spotted with a few new tattoos in the days following, one of which included the name Paul inked in a gothic font on her wrist.
April 2022: Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael drop a fire rap song together.
In April, Amanda and Paul dropped their first song together titled "Fairfax." It was produced by Yung Yogi Mixed and mastered by Andres Farias, as she explained in an Instagram post.
April 28, 2022: Amanda Bynes accuses Paul Michael of using crack and looking at "mom-and-son porn."
On April 28, a frenzied Amanda took to Instagram stories to tell fans that Paul had “stopped taking his medications” and was secretly doing crack cocaine. Furthermore, she added: "I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom’s home."
A few hours later she deleted the post and confirmed that Paul passed a drug text and had been searching for "MILF porn," not "mom-and-son porn."
It is unknown if Amanda and Paul have set a date for their wedding.