Are Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Feuding? DetailsBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 25 2022, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
The relationship between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline took a dark turn fairly early on. Before getting divorced, they experienced a whirlwind romance that resulted in the birth of two sons.
Successful co-parenting isn’t the easiest thing, but there are other celebrities who are definitely pulling it off. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are an example of what it looks like to share kids together after ending a relationship. They're still handling things cordially. It doesn’t look like Britney and Kevin are on that path just yet.
Is there a feud between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline?
Britney posted something on Instagram in April 2022 that sparked a lot of questions about her former relationship with Kevin. Keep in mind that their marriage lasted from 2004 until 2007. In a now-deleted Instagram caption via BuzzFeed News, she wrote that Kevin refused to visit her while she was pregnant even though she flew out to meet with him.
She said, “My ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!" She also wrote, “I got a text saying, ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you’ ... Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over ... I had my baby.” The Instagram post has since been deleted, but plenty of fans have already screenshotted proof of what she said.
Kevin's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ, “Kevin has supported Britney in her pursuit of freedom from the conservatorship. He will not support her in her pursuit of freedom from fact.”
Mark added, “That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he's not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.” It’s unclear what part of the story is factual or not.
Britney and Kevin did have a notoriously messy custody battle over their two children. It played out in front of the world. After Britney experienced a mental health crisis and breakdown in 2008, Kevin was granted sole custody of their boys.
She was forced to pay $20,000 per month in child support to cover school costs, insurance, and other expenses. Kevin has been criticized by Britney's fan base for this very reason.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have both moved on romantically.
Kevin has been married to Victoria Prince since 2013. They have two children together, and in total, Kevin has six children from three different women.
Britney is now engaged to marry her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari. He’s been in the picture throughout the course of her debilitating conservatorship. The good news for them is that they’re expecting their first child together!
This will be Britney‘s third child. Britney and Kevin have certainly both moved on romantically, but the feud between them is still apparent.