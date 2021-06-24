Britney Spears' Boyfriend, Sam Asghari, Is a Personal Trainer — What's His Net Worth?

"Glory" singer Britney Spears first met her boyfriend, a 27-year-old personal trainer named Sam Asghari , while shooting the music video of "Slumber Party" in October 2016. The stars have been happily together ever since, and, as Britney said during a conservatorship hearing held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, they are now ready to start a family. So, what's there to know about Sam? What's his life story? How much is his net worth?

Sam Asghari has an impressive net worth.

Sam's net worth comes to $1 million, according to outlets like The Sun. He first found fame as a runway model in the mid-2010s, walking for brands like Michael Costello. As an extra, he appeared in music videos like Fifth Harmony's "Work from Home," and TV shows like NCIS. He is now an actor, influencer, and personal trainer. Here's what you should know about Sam's life and career journey.

Born on March 4, 1994, in Tehran, Iran, Sam likely took up an interest in athletics after moving to the U.S. with his family in 2006. He reportedly landed a spot in the summer football program of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but, as he told Men's Health, he was cut from the team before freshman year. These claims came under scrutiny after The University of Nebraska-Lincoln registrar’s office reportedly told Omaha World-Herald that they had no records of Sam playing for the team.

Reportedly, Sam went on to play for Moorpark College. But things took a radically different turn when Sam decided to quit football altogether. He then split his time between working as a Best Buy clerk, a nightclub bouncer, and a Gold's Gym sales rep instead. As Sam told Men's Health, things soon started to spiral out of control.

"I was eating Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, candy, no protein, a lot of carbs, and drinking sugary sodas," Sam told Men's Health. "My nutrition was extremely horrible. The stress and the fear of not going anywhere [in life] combined gave me my depression."

He hit the reset button in 2013. As he told Men's Health, he lost a whopping 100 pounds in six months, and he hasn't looked back ever since. He soon started booking modeling jobs, which led to acting gigs, which paved the way for music videos like Britney's "Slumber Party." Sam's acting career took off in the late 2010s. In 2020, he appeared in Unbelievable!!!!!, a sci-fi comedy starring Snoop Dogg. In 2021, he landed roles in TV shows like Hacks and Black Monday.