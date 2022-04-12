Britney Spears' Baby Name: Social Media Has Some Interesting IdeasBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 12 2022, Published 4:55 p.m. ET
It’s always a big deal when celebrities announce that they have a little one on the way. Britney Spears let the world know on April 11 that she and Sam Asghari are expecting a child, and her fans couldn’t be more excited for her.
Recently, another popular celebrity gave birth to a child before abruptly deciding to change his name. Yes, we’re referring to Kylie Jenner! Kylie initially announced that her newborn son with Travis Scott was named Wolf Webster, and then fully retracted that information from her fans and followers. She still hasn’t announced the updated baby name yet!
It’s obvious that the world cares a lot about which baby names celebrities choose for their newborns. Here are some ideas social media fans have for Britney.
Baby name predictions for Britney Spears are coming in hot on social media.
One social media user is convinced she knows what to expect from Britney in terms of baby names since she successfully predicted Katy Perry's baby name decision in 2020. The user predicts that Britney will choose an ancient Hawaiian name for her newborn.
If Britney chooses to do this, it would be a way of honoring Maui. Britney and Sam recently spent some time in Maui in January 2022, soaking up the sun on vacation.
Past interviews of Britney Spears might have some baby name clues.
Another social media user is convinced that Britney will choose a name like Brennan for a baby boy or Addison Shye for a baby girl based on things Britney has said in interviews of the past. But there’s certainly a chance Britney's changed her mind about what she likes as a baby name in 2022.
This user came up with some genuinely sweet name ideas.
There have been some genuinely sweet baby name suggestions for Britney to consider from social media users across the board. One user came up with a few ideas including Apple, Bethany, and Rose. A baby name like Apple might seem super random, but keep in mind that Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin named their daughter Apple when she was born in 2004.
At the time, people thought the name was a bit quirky, but it’s pretty awesome to consider baby names that stand out compared to others. Bethany and Rose are two baby names that are far more traditional, common, and classic.
Plenty of name suggestions are obviously nothing more than jokes.
There are tons of baby names suggestions from social media users that aren’t meant to be taken seriously whatsoever. One user posted, “If Britney Spears doesn’t name her baby Pickle, I will never listen to her music again.“ The tweet is obviously just a joke. Another user randomly suggested that Britney name her newborn Glenn or Glennifer.
If Britney were to ever lay eyes on some of these playful baby name suggestions on social media, she probably wouldn’t take most of them seriously. It will be exciting to find out what she ultimately decides to name her child when the time comes.