Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents to a Baby Boy — What Is His Name?By Allison DeGrushe
Feb. 7 2022, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
It's official — Kylie Jenner is a mother of two! The 24-year-old businesswoman welcomed a baby boy with on-again, off-again partner Travis Scott, announcing the arrival of the new bundle of joy just four days later on Instagram.
Kylie shared a black-and-white photo of her 4-year-old daughter Stormi clutching her new little brother's tiny wrist, followed by a blue heart emoji and his birthday, "2/2/22," in the caption. Though the reality star did not reveal the baby's name, fans of the Kylie Cosmetics founder have a few guesses. Let's take a look!
What is the name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy?
While the name of Kylie and Travis's newest addition remains under wraps, fans of the beauty mogul have enough reason to believe the baby's name is a spiritual one.
66-year-old Kardashian momager Kris Jenner left a cryptic comment on her daughter's post that has millions predicting the newborn's name. "Angel Pie," she simply wrote in response to Kylie's announcement.
In light of Kris's comment, many now believe that the baby's name is Angel. Other family members and friends of Kylie also responded with angel-related comments.
For one, her half-sister Kim Kardashian used an angel emoji and blue heart emoji as her reaction to the exciting news. Also, Kylie's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou commented, "angel baby," followed by a red heart emoji.
Carter Gregory, the Director of A&R at Capitol Records and rumored-ex beau of Kylie, also congratulated the socialite. "Beautiful mama & beautiful baby no. 2," he wrote in the comments, followed by three angel emojis.
As for her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada — better known as MakeupByAriel — he shared that he "can't wait to meet the little angel," ending his response with an angel emoji.
Several other celebrities, including Normani, Malika Haqq, Heather Sanders, Alfredo Flores, and Kylie's other half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, conveyed angel-like messages in their comments through the use of emojis and covert phrases.
Until Kylie and Travis decide to announce their baby boy's name, all we can do is continue to predict and send our congratulations to the new family of four!