Britney and Sam first met during the shooting of the "Slumber Party" video clip.

As she explained during an appearance on Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers, a radio show airing on AMP 103.7, she and Sam exchanged numbers the same day. What's more, they made plans to grab some sushi. Per Glamour, Britney forgot about the encounter — only discovering Sam's number in her bag months later.