The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Poster Is a Major Photoshop Fail

Quentin Tarantino's ninth studio film, the hotly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has already been generating a lot of buzz. And it generated a lot more today when the official trailer for the movie just dropped.

That's a good thing, because that's the year that the movie's set in. So don't worry, we're not dealing with a True Detective Season 2 situation here where some characters are inexplicably dressed like they're living in the early '80s while everyone else appears to know exactly what a soy milk latte is. In the film, Leo plays a western TV actor whose career is fading and wants to change that with the help of his stunt double (played by Brad Pitt). The movie also stars Margot Robbie, the late Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, Kurt Russell, and Emile Hirsch. To say it's star-studded is an understatement.

Although there's been plenty of write-ups hypothesizing about the plot to this mystery crime thriller set during the beginning of the end of the "Golden Era" of Hollywood, many fans of Tarantino's flick are just excited to finally see the official trailer for the movie to get a feel for what it's about. What's the tone? What direction is Tarantino going with it? Does Leonardo DiCaprio eat raw bison liver in it? Well just watch the teaser trailer and see for yourself.

Suffice to say, people are very, very excited about it. The movie definitely seems like it's very much an homage to that "golden" era of Hollywood. That last clip of Leo's character having an emotional reaction to a young fan who loves his acting has to be one of the best things I've seen in a movie in a very long time. Plus Brad Pitt stunt-fighting Bruce Lee? Amazing. People overwhelmingly agree.

This is fresh air in a industry that produces a super heroes film at every week. — #respetelapatria (@jacobosaurio) March 20, 2019

nothing as iconic as the Leo "long drag on a cigarette" pic.twitter.com/eLzmfMkNoS — cory (@corgikranek) March 20, 2019

But when the poster for the movie was revealed online and retweeted by the film's stars, the reaction it received was a little bit more of a mixed bag than the one the trailer got. On it, two of the film's leads, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, stand in front of the Hollywood sign looking very 1969.Others are wondering if it was a rush job, though, because the result is... not great.

I don't think Leonardo DiCaprio cares what a bunch of people on Twitter think about a movie he made with one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood alongside an all-star cast, but the more one looks at the poster, it's just... kinda goofy looking.

Source: twitter

Source: twitter

Some tried to be a bit more polite with their commentary on whoever the graphic designer was behind this work of art, while others went an entirely different route: savage memes. A lot saw similarities between it and the poster for How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and with a little tinkering (and I'm not talking much), it pretty much is the exact same poster. Minus Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

Source: twitter

Source: twitter

It didn't take long for people to show off their own photoshops online and "improvements" to the original design. Note the subtle beer spill that appears in front of Brad Pitt's chest in the one below. I'm actually impressed with that.

Source: twitter

Source: twitter

Although the specifics of the plot are under wraps, and it's not like the script's been leaked like the one for The Hateful Eight was, here's what we do know: that Tarantino is blending historical fact with fiction yet again, a la Inglorious Basterds. Aside from Pitt and DiCaprio's roles, many of the other characters in the film are based off of real-life Hollywood legends. For example, Damian Lewis is playing Steve McQueen (pretty darn good casting if you ask me.)

Fans have also been going gaga over this photo Margot Robbie shared on her Instagram. Robbie plays the late actress Sharon Tate in the film, who tragically passed away when she was only 26 years old... in 1969. We do know the film will also deal with a number of ghastly murders that occurred in Hollywood at the hands of the Manson family. Tate was one of their victims — could her murder play a huge part in the film?

Source: instagram

Given Margot Robbie's a high-profile actress, as was Sharon Tate in her day, I think it's safe to assume that yes, yes it will. Quentin Tarantino says the movie isn't entirely centered on the Manson murders, but rather Hollywood in 1969 more generally: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour... Sharon Tate."

Speaking of Margot Robbie, her poster, on the other hand, looks a heck of a lot better than the others.