Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears . Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator , it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.

Naturally, this brought out severe ire in Britney fans and all those in the #FreeBritney movement, but for the uninitiated, here's what Britney Spears testified Jamie Spears did to her, and why her fans seem to hate her sister Jamie Lynn Spears so much.

Why does everyone hate Jamie Lynn Spears? What did she do to Britney? It's more what she *didn't* do.

In the late 2000s, Britney was at the height of her fame and beginning to experience a deterioration in her mental health. When Britney reached a breaking point, her father was established as a temporary sole conservator —although 13 years later, he has remained a permanent conservator of her assets.

At the time, there were only rumors regarding the horrors Britney was said to be experiencing under her conservatorship. On June 23, 2021, Britney read a statement to the court for the first time in two years, detailing her experiences with the "abusive" situations she endured under her father's co-conservatorship. The court appearance on June 23 was a movement to terminate her conservatorship once and for all.

Several of the more horrifying claims she made included being forced to perform by her father so he could monetize her shows, being put on lithium after being labeled as "difficult" and "not taking her medication" even though she had been taking it, and being forced to wear an IUD so she could not get pregnant.

In the full transcript of Britney's statement, captured by Variety, she notably said she wished she could "sue her whole family" for the trauma they have inflicted upon her through these harsh and unnecessary measures. She also added her father forced her into a rehabilitation facility against her will after placing her on lithium.

"The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent. He loved it," Britney said in the heartbreaking testimony on June 23. She added, "When I do everything I’m told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they’ve set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me. That’s given these people I’ve worked for way too much control."

