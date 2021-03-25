Britney Spears Requested Jodi Montgomery as Her Full-Time Conservator

It's official: Britney Spears is moving to switch up conservators. The star, who has long tried to change the terms of her conservatorship, has petitioned a judge to make her sole conservator Jodi Montgomery .

A powerful move in Britney's efforts to gain her independence from her father, Jamie Spears, this could potentially be the biggest shift in her arrangement since it went into effect in 2008.

So, who is Jodi Montgomery, and what are the terms of her relationship with Britney? Here's what we know about the new important face in the pop star's case.