Nothing Makes You Feel Old Like Seeing Britney Spears' Nearly Grown Sons

There are some things Britney Spears almost never shares on social media. She's not shy about posting seemingly random videos or artwork with captions full of emojis, but Britney Spears' sons are a rare right on her Instagram. Until recently, that is. On March 1, 2021, Britney shared a photo with her now-teenage sons, Jayden and Sean Federline, who are 14 and 15, respectively, and it was adorable.

Britney wrote a caption talking about the wonder of having two teenage sons who are now taller than she is and growing more every day. It was your typical "mom" post that even marveled at being allowed to share a photo of them, presumably because of their reluctance to have photos shared before this.