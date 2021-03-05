Here's Why Britney Spears Still Has a Conservator After All These Years

In early September 2018, Britney Spears ' dad, Jamie Spears, stepped down as her conservator after 11 years in the role. He was named permanent conservator over her finances and daily life as well as co-conservator over her estate. A judge approved a change of conservatorship to the Vegas entertainer's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to take over temporarily for Jamie, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in November 2018.

The singer's conservatorship was established so long ago, you'd be forgiven for forgetting why Britney needs a conservator in the first place. So here's a brief overview of what led to the legal arrangement and why it continues to this day.

Unfortunately, that would not be the end of Britney's need for emergency psychiatric care. She was readmitted under a second 5150 on Jan. 31, 2008, and the next day, her father was made her co-conservator along with her attorney, Andrew Wallet. Her visitation rights with the boys were also suspended.

A combination of substance abuse and emotional distress over having to return her son to his father, she locked herself in a bathroom with Jayden and ultimately was hospitalized under a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold called a 5150, though she was released after one day.

Though Brit was initially granted joint custody of Sean and Jayden, a judge ultimately granted Kevin sole physical custody due to several incidents that suggested the troubled singer was not capable of taking care of herself, let alone her boys.

In late 2006, Britney filed for divorce from Kevin Federline, the father of Britney's sons, Sean and Jayden, and suffered a very public breakdown over the several months following. She spent a month in rehab after two failed attempts, got into altercations with paparazzi, and shaved off her hair.

Not to mention, the site also shared that Jamie requested the four to relinquish the powers of conservatorship due to personal health reasons. He has battled intestinal issues for years and things took a turn as he had to undergo various surgeries.

And it's probable that having Jamie step down was a condition for Britney maintaining her current custody rights. (She and Kevin currently have a 70-30 split, with Kevin having primary custody.) It sounds like Britney's mom is also not happy with how her ex has been doing managing Britney's medical care.

According to TMZ , the decision stems from an alleged physical abuse incident involving Britney's son Jayden. Kevin Federline reported his ex father-in-law to authorities and was granted a restraining order barring Jamie from having contact with Sean and Jayden. Since part of his conservatorship responsibility involves tending to the welfare of his grandsons, that likely excludes him for the time being.

Britney at the announcement of her Domination show, which was set to premiere in February of this year prior to its cancellation.

While the family's official story on why Jamie stepped down is health-related, that doesn't seem to be the full story.

Prior to embarking on the wellness retreat, Britney had canceled her upcoming Vegas stage show , Domination, citing her need to spend time with her family, especially her ailing father.

In April of 2019, Britney checked into an "all-encompassing wellness treatment" facility for unspecified reasons. Brit and sources close to her all said the move was not to address a dramatic or immediate need but simply to "make sure to take time to care for herself" and deal with some of the stress surrounding her father's convalescence.

Though Britney initially tried to fight the conservatorship in court, as she began to get a better handle on her mental health, she seemed to adjust well to the arrangement. Her once-adversarial relationship with her dad also grew stronger over the years and until recently, things seemed to be going so well that there was allegedly talk of dissolving the conservatorship.

Jamie is back as co-conservator alongside The Bessemer Trust Company for now.

While Jodi being temporary co-conservator of Britney eventually came to an end once Jamie got his health back on track, the saga continued with his fight in court.

People reports that on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie — despite him wanting sole conservatorship. While Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, brought up various objections on how the conservatorship would be delegated, the courts ruled against them.

As we all know, this is a big win for Britney. Britney's attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, initially filed to remove Britney's father as conservator in August 2020. During a hearing on the matter in November, Ingham said Britney was "afraid" of her father. The judge ruled to keep Spears as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of her $60 million estate.

The publication reports that Ingham argued in court that the original proposal of co-conservatorship was to give Bessemer and Jamie "an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client." "It's no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue," Ingham said.

And since the debut of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears has garnered even more interest in Britney's conservatorship and Jamie being removed as conservator, it didn't come as a surprise that Jamie's lawyers shared that they are committed to holding up their end of the agreement. "My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter," the lawyers tell People.