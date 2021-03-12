Throwback Pics of Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears Have Fans Wondering — Did They Date?

While Britney Spears and Snoop Dogg were never romantically linked, the rapper got a mean face licking in the visual for Britney’s single “Outrageous” in 2004. While clips can be found on YouTube , the music video was never officially released due to an injury that the singer sustained on set.

According to reports, after hurting her knee, Britney was rushed to the hospital to undergo arthroscopic surgery, and the video was left unfinished. Although Britney and Snoop haven’t collaborated on any projects since then, Snoop took to social media to express his interest in working with the entertainer again.

In a video blog, the rapper said, "Britney Spears, what up? It's big Snoop Dogg. Hit me up so quick and so fast. Somebody sent me a song — said that you wanted me on your album. I don't know if it's true — if it is, hit me back real quick right."

Aside from Britney and Snoop’s previous professional relationship, these entertainers seem to have no other connection, but Britney has dated a few other celebrities in the past.