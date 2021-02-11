Meet Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears' Lesser-Known Older Brother, Bryan Spears

In the years since Britney's conservatorship began in 2008, Bryan hadn't really spoken publicly on the topic — until July 2020, that is.

"She's always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have," Britney's brother said during an episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast. "Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She's wanted to get out of it for quite some time."