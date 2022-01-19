Here's a Comprehensive Timeline of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' Sisterly Drama

Here's a Comprehensive Timeline of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' Sisterly DramaBy Stephanie Harper
Jan. 19 2022, Published 9:02 a.m. ET
It seems there has been ongoing drama between Britney Spears and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears for several years now. Fans have only become knowledgeable about everything going on between the celebrity sisters recently thanks to Britney's conservatorship and its abusive nature being exposed and dismantled.
Here’s a breakdown of the drama between Britney and Jamie Lynn in a comprehensive timeline.
Jamie Lynn became Britney's trustee in 2018.
When news broke that Jamie Lynn had secretly been named one of the trustees of Britney's SJB Revocable Trust in 2018, fans of Britney didn't quite know what to make of it. Not too long after in 2019, Jamie Lynn slightly criticized the #FreeBritney movement, causing the popular "Britney's Gram" podcast members to speak up about their concerns.
Jamie didn't show up to the #FreeBritney rally in February 2021.
Thousands of dedicated Britney fans showed up to support her at a February 2021 rally in support of ending her conservatorship. Jamie Lynn wasn't one of those people though.
She wrote on social media, "A few media outlets ran a false story about me attending a virtual rally yesterday. In fact, someone represented themselves as me without my knowledge. I love my sister very much, but I was not aware of the rally, nor was I in attendance for the virtual rally."
This all occurred a few days after the hard-hitting documentary Framing Britney Spears premiered on Hulu.
Britney Spears threatened to take legal action against her entire family in June 2021.
In June 2021, Britney revealed she wanted to take legal action against her entire family, which would include Jamie Lynn. During her explosive hearing that month, she said, "I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. ... I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”
Hate messages begin flooding Jamie Lynn's social media and a petition to have her removed from the cast of her Netflix show Sweet Magnolias surfaced.
Jamie Lynn responded on Instagram that same month.
After Jamie Lynn began receiving backlash from Britney's fans about the conservatorship hearing, she responded on Instagram saying, "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag. And I’ll support her long after. Note that."
Jamie Lynn continued, "I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. If ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do [will make her happy] — I support that, 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. Let’s keep praying. That’s all.”
Jamie Lynn claimed she wasn't on Britney's payroll in July 2021.
On July 6, 2021, Jamie Lynn tried to reiterate the fact that she wasn't on Britney's payroll and hadn't been for years –– even though the rest of her family members are. Less than two weeks later on July 16, 2021, Britney seemingly responded with an angry quote. It said, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."
Britney continued, "There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support. ... If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly! If you’re gonna post something ... please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous, it’s not even funny."
The very next day, Britney added, “I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think. I've done that for the past 13 years. I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply."
She directly called out Jamie Lynn. Jamie's denial of being on Britney's payroll could be what Britney was referencing with her "righteously saving face" comments.
Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn in December 2021.
Britney went on an unfollowing spree with her Instagram account in December 2021, leaving only about 46 people on her list. Some of the celebs she kept on her list include Beyoncé and Paris Hilton –– but Jamie Lynn didn't make the cut, and fans noticed. If Britney and Jamie Lynn were still close, it's unlikely Britney would've axed her from the list.
Jamie Lynn spoke with 'Good Morning America' about her relationship with Britney.
During her Jan. 12, 2022, interview with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn opened up about her strained relationship with Britney. It wasn't received well by audiences.
Jamie Lynn took to social media to release a follow-up statement saying, "I can't help that I was born a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard ... and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister."
Jamie Lynn continued, "There are no sides, and I don't want drama. But I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."
Britney posted a series of angry tweets after Jamie Lynn's talk show appearance.
Britney was furious about what Jamie Lynn said on the talk show and took to Twitter on Jan. 14, 2022, to express that. She referred to her little sister as a "scum person," said Jamie Lynn was lying about an alleged knife incident, and accused Jamie Lynn of trying to sell books at Britney's expense. The angry statement racked up thousands of likes and retweets.
The following day, Britney's feelings toward Jamie Lynn seemed to ease up.
The following day, on Jan. 15, 2022, Britney posted again addressing Jamie Lynn, and she seemed to be a lot more at peace and level-headed about the situation. She posted to Twitter, "I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me. All I know is I love you unconditionally!"
There still seems to be a lot of anger and frustration there on Britney's end, but the fact that she mentioned her unconditional love for Jamie Lynn speaks volumes.
Britney's most recent statement leads us to believe there's still a lot of healing that needs to be done.
Just when it seemed like the dust was settling and the sisterly relationship was starting to move in a positive direction for Britney and Jamie Lynn, things took a negative turn. On the night of Jan. 18, 2022, Britney posted, “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should’ve been done … Slapped you and Mamma right across your f--king faces!”
The bold remark comes after another lengthy paragraph about Jamie Lynn not being there to comfort Britney after her very public breakup from Justin Timberlake.
Britney also mentioned how Jamie Lynn was able to land a leading role in a Nickelodeon show at the age of 12 after indulging in a life of watching TV for hours and lounging by the pool. It looks like the feud between these famous sisters might not be ending anytime soon.