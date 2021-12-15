Britney Spears Announces a "New Addition to the Family" While Holding a Baby Bottle

After years under her father and his team’s control, Britney Spears is now a free woman. Her conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 14, 2021, and she regained control of her finances, her estate, her career, and most importantly, herself.

During the trial to end her conservatorship, Britney gave a bombshell testimony about how limited and controlled her life had become. Not only was she forced to take lithium, but she also revealed that wasn’t able to start a family.