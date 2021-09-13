Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Engaged Following a Five-Year Relationship

Sam and Britney first met when he starred in her video for "Slumber Party," which was filmed at a mansion in Beverly Hills. In 2018, Sam told Men's Health how he tried to charm the ultra-famous pop star.

“I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” he said. “She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney,’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, what’s your name again? I tried to be funny. I don’t think anybody got it.”