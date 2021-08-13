Is Britney Spears Finally Free? Jamie Spears Has Resigned From Her Conservatorship

The world has been captivated by the fight to # FreeBritney from an abusive conservatorship in which she was considered well enough to work but not well enough to care for herself or even spend her own money. But on Aug. 12, the tides changed when her father, Jamie Spears, announced he’d be stepping down as her conservator.

So for those of us who have been following along with this complicated legal saga, we have some questions about what this means for Britney’s future. Is Britney Spears finally free? What does the future hold for Britney? And mainly, does this mean that she won’t have a conservator, or is she getting a new one?

Is Britney Spears free? Her father has stepped down, but the conservatorship remains.

Britney's fans and advocates are celebrating the fact that Jamie Spears has announced that he’ll step aside as Britney Spears’ conservator. His court filing explained, “Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.” This is a complete 180 from when he previously claimed that he would never step down.

His court filing, prepared with his attorney, insists, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate. … And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.” Even though Jamie is stepping aside, he somehow still seems to feel qualified to judge Britney’s health.

Regardless, this is a good move for the #FreeBritney movement. While it doesn’t mean that Britney is totally free yet, Britney’s lawyers are celebrating. Basically, the first step in fully freeing Britney is releasing her from Jamie’s conservatorship. Britney’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, shared in a statement obtained by Variety, “This is a major victory for Britney Spears and another step toward justice.”

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed,” Rosengart’s statement continued. “We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others … Rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”