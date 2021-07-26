Jason Allen Alexander on Britney's Conservatorship Case: "I Hope She Gets Her Freedom Soon"

The 55-hour marriage attracted a great deal of media attention, marking the first step in what came to be perceived by the press and commentators alike as Britney's unraveling. As Alexander now claims, however, their intentions behind the wedding were serious.

In the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, Britney Spears married her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander , at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, in what would later on be described as "a joke too far."

Britney and Alexander tied the knot at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2004. It's understood that the driver of a rented limousine walked Britney down the aisle. As Alexander told Daily Mail, Britney invited him to celebrate New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas. They spent three days at the Palms Casino Resort, where she checked in under one of her go-to pseudonyms, Alotta Warmheart.

"It was intense," Alexander told Daily Mail. "It was 5 a.m., and we were in bed talking, and she asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn't. I was at college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married. We figured that if we were married, they would have to let us see each other."

As Alexander explained, Britney's bodyguard deliberately wandered off at around 3 a.m. They rented a lime green limo, obtained a marriage license from a local courthouse, and joined the line in front of the Little White Wedding Chapel.

"We lined up with other couples, even though it was 5 a.m., and people started recognizing Britney and taking her picture," Alexander said. Only a few photographs remain. Alexander believes that one of the couples who asked for a photo with Britney sold it for $100,000.

"There were lawyers, publicity people, and the management people," Alexander said. "They were all in dark suits and sunglasses. They took Britney in one room and put me in another, like a police interrogation." He signed the paperwork for the annulment and left Las Vegas the same day.

