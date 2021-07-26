Jason Allen Alexander on Britney's Conservatorship Case: "I Hope She Gets Her Freedom Soon"By Leila Kozma
Jul. 26 2021, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
In the early hours of Saturday, Jan. 3, 2004, Britney Spears married her childhood friend, Jason Allen Alexander, at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, in what would later on be described as "a joke too far."
The 55-hour marriage attracted a great deal of media attention, marking the first step in what came to be perceived by the press and commentators alike as Britney's unraveling. As Alexander now claims, however, their intentions behind the wedding were serious.
Britney Spears' wedding to Jason Allen Alexander took place in Las Vegas.
Britney and Alexander tied the knot at around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2004. It's understood that the driver of a rented limousine walked Britney down the aisle.
As Alexander told Daily Mail, Britney invited him to celebrate New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas. They spent three days at the Palms Casino Resort, where she checked in under one of her go-to pseudonyms, Alotta Warmheart.
"It was intense," Alexander told Daily Mail. "It was 5 a.m., and we were in bed talking, and she asked me to go on tour with her. I told her I couldn't. I was at college on a football scholarship. Then she asked me to get married. We figured that if we were married, they would have to let us see each other."
As Alexander explained, Britney's bodyguard deliberately wandered off at around 3 a.m. They rented a lime green limo, obtained a marriage license from a local courthouse, and joined the line in front of the Little White Wedding Chapel.
"We lined up with other couples, even though it was 5 a.m., and people started recognizing Britney and taking her picture," Alexander said.
Only a few photographs remain. Alexander believes that one of the couples who asked for a photo with Britney sold it for $100,000.
"There were lawyers, publicity people, and the management people," Alexander said. "They were all in dark suits and sunglasses. They took Britney in one room and put me in another, like a police interrogation."
He signed the paperwork for the annulment and left Las Vegas the same day.
"If we had stayed married, I'd like to think things would have turned out differently. I wanted to protect Britney. I loved her," Alexander told Daily Mail. "I hope she gets her freedom soon and can live her life the way she wants to. All I have ever wanted is for Britney to be happy. I'll never stop loving her."
Divorce attorney Mark Goldberg alleges that Britney's mother, Lynne, was the one behind the annulment.
Mark Goldberg, a now-retired divorce attorney, told Daily Mail in a separate interview that "all hell broke loose" when Britney's mother found out about the wedding.
"It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter's life," Mark said. "She came to Las Vegas, threw Alexander out, and got him a plane ticket home."
Where is Jason Allen Alexander now? He was arrested for driving under the influence and drug charges in February 2021.
Alexander was arrested for driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance on Jan. 26, 2021, in Nashville. His bond was set to $2,500. He was released the same day, per Page Six.