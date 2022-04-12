Here's What We Know About Britney Spears' Due DateBy Jennifer Tisdale
Apr. 11 2022, Published 9:21 p.m. ET
It really looks like everything is coming up Britney Spears. After 13 long years, her conservatorship finally ended in November 2021, a mere two months after she announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Ashgari. On Instagram, she's been joyfully showing off her newfound freedom via multiple trips, an adopted dog, and even a recent discovery of Euphoria.
One could argue that euphoric is the right word to describe Britney's life now, which is about to include one more person. The popstar recently announced via Instagram that she's pregnant with her third child, and it appears to have been quite the shock.
So, when can we expect to meet the tiny dancer? Here's what we know about Britney Spears' due date.
When is Britney Spears' due date?
On Monday, April 11, 2022, Britney posted a photo of coffee in a pink cup next to some scattered pink carnations. Below it, she wrote that, despite losing weight for her trip to Maui in January 2022, Britney found that she was quickly gaining it back and then some. Sam, her fiancé (whom she often refers to as her husband, so perhaps a secret marriage occurred?), joked that she was just "food pregnant," but it turns out Britney is just pregnant pregnant.
While we have no confirmation of her actual due date, we can do some light guessing. On January 24, Britney posted from Maui that she had a stomach bug that made her feel sick, similar to the way she felt when pregnant. Britney went on to say that when she tried to exercise, she would end up throwing up. What's interesting is, evidently the vomiting had been going on for "about a month." That would be one crazy stomach bug.
If Britney got pregnant at the end of December, announcing the pregnancy in early April makes sense. Women are often told to wait at least 12 weeks until announcing their pregnancy, as the first three months are when they're at the highest risk of a miscarriage. And while we hate the term, this is medically considered a "geriatric pregnancy," which is insanely defined as a pregnant woman over the age of 35. The risk of miscarriage and other health issues are much higher for a pregnant woman of Britney's age. (To be clear, Britney is still young.)
With all of that in mind, our best guess at a due date is late September, if the baby is on time.
Is Britney Spears having a boy or a girl?
Beyond being curious about her due date, we're also intrigued by the use of a pink cup and saucer, and pink carnations in Britney's pregnancy announcement. Yes, she clearly loves the color pink, but if Britney got pregnant around Christmas Eve, she could know the baby's sex as early as 12 weeks. Britney strikes us as a more traditional mom who would favor pink for a girl and use it in announcement.
Britney has two sons from her previous marriage.
Britney is pretty protective of the privacy of her sons Sean (16) and Jayden (15), whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline. She rarely posts about them on Instagram but when she does, it's always extremely loving and adorable. According to TODAY, in a now-deleted Instagram post from March 24, Britney gushed about the musical prowess of her younger son, Jayden. According to his very proud mother, he's an accomplished piano player.
She also mentioned that his gift scared her, which makes sense because Britney knows better than anyone else how toxic the music industry is. In September 2021, she shared a classic mom post about their birthdays, and how sad it is that they're growing up. "They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," she wrote. "My babies in a suit!!! It’s crazy!!!" Because she is respectful of their privacy, Britney always runs any posts by them first.
The last thing she wrote under their birthday shout out was, "If they’re reading this…which I’m pretty sure they’re not…I love you two little devils so much!!!"
We can't wait to see more sweet posts like that one about the newest baby on the block.