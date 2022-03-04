Did Britney Spears Elope? The Pop Star Has Already Had Two Spontaneous Wedding Ceremonies

Despite the fact that Britney Spears is now a free woman, we still have so many questions about her life. Like how often does she see her two sons, Sean and Preston? And while we know she's writing a book, does she plan on releasing new music anytime soon?

We also have some questions about her relationship with Sam Asghari. The two are currently engaged, but a recent Instagram post has us wondering if they quietly took the next steps during a romantic couple's retreat.