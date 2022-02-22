When Is Britney Spears' Tell-All Book Coming Out? Here's What We Know So Far

When Is Britney Spears' Tell-All Book Coming Out? Here's What We Know So FarBy Kori Williams
Feb. 22 2022, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Music icon Britney Spears has been through a lot the past few years. Even though the singer is free of her conservatorship, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been the source of a lot of public drama. Though Jamie Lynn denies it, fans have accused her of being deeply involved and benefiting from what was seen as an abusive situation. And it doesn't help that Jamie Lynn released a tell-all book in January 2022 that Britney's fans felt portrayed the pop star in a negative light.
But now, it looks like Britney gets to tell her side of the story. She is reportedly coming out with her own tell-all book that will rival that of her sister's, if her fans have anything to say about it. But what is it about and what's the book's release date? Here's what we know.
When is the release date for Britney Spears' book?
For now, Britney's book doesn't have a release date, but the deal is said to be worth millions. According to Page Six, the book is being published through Simon & Schuster and the deal is said to be worth as much as $15 million. As for now, there's not much known about what the book will be about specifically. But Page Six did mention it will be about her career and her "'toxic' life and her family."
Naturally, a number of different publishers have wanted to secure a deal with Britney for her book for some time now. But a source told Page Six that Britney's book deal "is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas."
Back in January 2022, just a week before Jamie Lynn's book was released, Britney posted a picture on Instagram of a typewriter. In the caption, she wrote, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" For many, this was the first public sign that she was seriously considering writing a book of her own. And with the other accusations of Jamie Lynn lying about her sister, it seems very likely that Britney's book will go against a lot of what Jamie Lynn said in hers.