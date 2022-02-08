Was Jamie Lynn Spears Actually Pregnant While Filming 'Sweet Magnolias'?

Though Noreen may not be likable at first glance (she is the other woman, after all), Jamie Lynn saw herself in the character, which found her by way of "a happy accident"; she said she'd initially met with Netflix about an entirely different project before her Sweet Magnolias role came together.

"It was one of those things where I fell in love with the character. I felt like I had been her in many ways and I had compassion for the character," Jamie Lynn told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "I loved the people who were working on it. They took a chance on me ... It really was a big blessing in disguise."