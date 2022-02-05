After ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2, Fans Are “On Edge” for a Third Season

After ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2, Fans Are “On Edge” for a Third SeasonBy Dan Clarendon
Feb. 5 2022, Published 12:41 p.m. ET
The second season of Sweet Magnolias just dropped on Friday, Feb. 4, and fans are already clamoring for a Season 3. “We need a season 3 of Sweet Magnolias @netflix! ASAP!” one person tweeted on Friday.
“I literally just finished Season 2 of #SweetMagnolias and am already on edge and can’t wait for Season 3!” wrote another.
One viewer referenced the Season 2-ending cliffhangers. “OK @netflix, you had better announce soon [that] there will be a Season 3 of #SweetMagnolias coming,” that viewer tweeted. “I’m committed to no spoilers, but those last 5 minutes lock in the need for another season.”
Sweet Magnolia Season 2 spoilers ahead!
And Tyannie shippers — those rooting for Ty (Carson Rowland) and Annie (Anneliese Judge) — are especially eager for more. “We better get a Season 3 so they can fix this mess,” one tweeted.
Season 2 ended with twist after twist for the best friends.
In case you’re not familiar, Sweet Magnolias is based on the romance book series of the same name by Sherryl Woods, and the show follows three best friends in Serenity, S.C., a “small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody’s business,” as Netflix explains in a synopsis.
And in Season 2, the trio of friends known as the Sweet Magnolias reel from surprises “that reshape relationships all over town,” Netflix adds. “Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected.”
By the end of the season, Maddie’s (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) love interest Cal (Justin Bruening) had gotten arrested for assaulting a guy, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) had gotten a big inheritance just as a mysterious woman came looking for her, and Helen (Heather Headley) had gotten a marriage proposal from ex Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), per Decider. That’s major drama!
Netflix hasn’t renewed ‘Sweet Magnolias’ yet, but JoAnna Garcia Swisher says that “everybody would like to see it continue.”
As of the time of this writing, Netflix hasn’t publicly renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season — even though, as one fan tweeted on Saturday, Feb. 5, the show hit #1 in Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 titles.
And JoAnna Garcia Swisher, the actress behind Maddie, tells Popsugar there’s “a great excitement and willingness” to continue the show.
“I think that Netflix has always been incredibly supportive of the show, and we feel like they really love it,” she added. “I think everybody would like to see it continue. Obviously, it has to resonate with fans and be successful in that way, but we have every reason to believe that we’ll still get to continue the story. And I hope that the fans love this season even more than they love the first.”
JoAnna also told Entertainment Tonight that she wants a potential third season to be “10 times more intense and emotional” than Season 2. “I tasted the other side, so let’s get crazy!” she said. “Why not go big or go home?”