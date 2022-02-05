Woah, Was That Actually Heather Headley Singing Karaoke in 'Sweet Magnolias'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias.

Actress Heather Headley is back as Helen Decatur, one third of the titular Sweet Magnolias trio. Season 2 of the hit Netflix series has dropped on the platform, and it has a double serving of the heartwarming and dramatic moments that fans of Season 1 adored.

In one scene, Helen joins in on a karaoke session, singing "Something to Talk About" with her new love interest Erik the sous chef (Dion Johnstone). Applicable song choice aside, fans of the series were wondering if that was really Heather singing her heart out? Because Helen has quite the pipes! We've got the answers for you here, so keep scrolling!