Did 'The Woman in the House' Make You Crave Chicken Casserole? We Found Some of the Best Recipes

They aren't just any backup dishes, however, as each one looks like a vintage CorningWare casserole dish, the white one with blue flowers your grandma definitely used. It's an intentionally nostalgic choice. In the very first scene of the series — which is intended to spoof domestic thriller films like 1954's Rear Window and 2021's film adaptation of The Woman in the Window — the audience watches Anna put together ingredients like chicken breasts, Campbell's iconic Cream of Mushroom Soup, pasta, cheese, and breadcrumbs.