Let's Discuss That Iconic Glenn Close Cameo In 'The Woman in the House From the Girl in the Window'

Anna's encapsulating sadness stems from the death of her 9-year-old daughter, who was murdered years prior in the most garish, bonkers way possible. If you know, you know. But perhaps we won't spoil that for you. While spying on her neighbor one evening, Anna shockingly witnesses a brutal murder.

Rachel Ramras and Hugh Davidson's series attempts to parody adrenaline-pumping domestic thrillers, such as Alfred Hitchcock's near-perfect 1954 film Rear Window, and the imperfect film adaptations of The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train.