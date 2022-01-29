Where Was 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' Filmed?By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 28 2022, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
What do you do when you witness an actual murder but nobody believes you? That's the basic premise of the new Netflix series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. Kristen Bell stars as Anna Whittaker, a divorced painter who admits she has a drinking problem and that she typically prefers to take her medications with a large glass of red wine.
Anna clearly suffers from depression after the death of her daughter. Every day she pours herself a glass of wine and procrastinates on a crime novel she's attempting to write as she watches what's happening outside the window of her house. One day, Anna witnesses an actual murder of a girl in the window across the street. The eight-episode series is set in a relatively peaceful suburban neighborhood (until the murder). However, where was the series actually filmed? We've got the details!
Filming locations for 'The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.'
Per TheCinemaholic, filming for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window took place in Los Angeles. More specifically, filming took place on a private property in Angelino Heights, one of the oldest neighborhoods in LA. (TheCinemaholic piece notes that they were told this by unnamed sources.) The series reportedly began filming sometime in the spring of 2021.
Angelino Heights has served as the filming location for many films, TV shows, and even Michael Jackson's iconic Thriller music video. The film Chinatown was shot in Angelino Heights, and one of the neighborhood's Victorian houses was used as the exterior shot of the Haliwell house for the original Charmed series.
Will there be a second season of 'The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window'? (SPOILERS)
Although everything worked out for Anna and she ended up catching the very real killer, the Season 1 finale delivered an ending that definitely left the door open for a second season. A year after Anna discovers the killer in her neighborhood, she's on a plane bound for New York. Her plane trip seat companion is an unnamed elegant woman (Glenn Close), who is also flying to New York for business.
However, Anna finds poor Glenn Close (or rather, the woman she's playing), dead in the airplane bathroom cubicle. Anna immediately tells one of the flight attendants, but the body is gone by the time they check. Anna knows she isn't hallucinating (after taking a pill with vodka instead of wine), because she finds the mysterious dead woman's compact stuck in her airplane seat. If that doesn't sound like a prime setup for a second season, we don't know what is!
That said, Netflix hasn't officially announced if The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will get a second season. The streaming platform will likely wait to make a decision based off of ratings for Season 1. Stay tuned for updates! In the meantime, you can watch the entire first season of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, currently streaming on Netflix.