'Family Game Fight!' Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Have an Adorable Family of Their Own

Hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Family Game Fight! sees two teams of four compete against each other in a series of challenging games to win the $100,000 prize. Unlike in Ellen's Game of Games, the hosts also have to compete — which adds another layer of excitement to the program.

A married couple in real life, Kristen and Dax worked together on movies like The Boss in the past. So, how long have they been together? What's there to know about their kids?