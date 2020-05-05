Trap Door Secrets Revealed: The Truth Behind 'Ellen's Game of Games'

Ellen DeGeneres loves many things: dancing with audience members, scaring people on stage, and games. Lots and lots of games. The comedian’s affinity for competition is on full display in the NBC offshoot, Ellen’s Game of Games, which is inspired by a few popular segments from her long-running talk show.

A fan favorite is "Know or Go," which requires contestants to stand over a trap door and answer trivia questions. If a player responds incorrectly, he or she falls through the floor. Naturally, viewers want to know what’s waiting at the bottom of the hole, and the internet has plenty of theories.