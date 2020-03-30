Are NikkieTutorials and Ellen DeGeneres Feuding? Here's What Happened

While the interview appeared to be civil, NikkieTutorials has since expressed that Ellen wasn't exactly the warmest person on set. This goes along with the recent rumor that Ellen is mean to her employees, and that she sometimes tries to make her guests feel uncomfortable.

Does NikkieTutorials think Ellen DeGeneres is rude? Read on to find out how their reported feud began, and for the refresher on the rumor that Ellen is not a nice person.