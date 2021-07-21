Michael Phelps Will Be at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo as a Broadcaster for NBC

The most decorated Olympian of all time is set to return to the 2020 Games in Tokyo , but he won't be competing. Michael Phelps , who won 23 gold medals out of 28 overall, will be by the pool again — but not to swim.

On July 20, just a few days before the Opening Ceremony (the Olympics is taking place in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), NBC announced that Michael would be part of the broadcasting team for the swimming events.

Though fans thought they would last see Michael at the Olympics when he retired from swimming for the second time after the 2016 Games, he will be back. Here's what we know about his new role.