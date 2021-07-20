Olympic Athletes Can Get Paid, but It's Usually Not Much

Medal-winning athletes can get paid more depending on the country they're from. Some countries like the U.S. offer what is being called a "medal bonus" which is an extra amount of money for placing in the top three. According to a 2016 article from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) website, U.S. Olympic athletes would get paid $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze, starting in 2017.

Even less money is awarded to those who compete in the Paralympic Games. For instance, gold medal winners would only be earning $7,500 per medal, per the USOPC article.

Many athletes have also spoken out about how they struggle financially. In 2018, U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted that around 2013, he would steal apples from his gym because he didn't have money for groceries. He's been winning Olympic gold medals since the early 2000s.