Olympic Athletes Can Get Paid, but It's Usually Not Much

Olympic Athletes Can Get Paid, but It's Usually Not MuchBy Kori Williams
Jul. 20 2021, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
With the 2021 Summer Olympics right around the corner, we know tons of athletes have been training for years to get to this point. They've pushed their bodies to be bigger, better, and stronger to represent their countries the best they can. But what do they get in return for all their work?
Being an athlete is no easy job considering all the time and effort you have to put into being in tip-top shape. And because it probably takes up so much of their time, fans wonder if they have time for much else. Being an Olympian is definitely a job, but do the athletes get paid? Here's what we know.
Do Olympic athletes get paid?
According to a 2018 article by CNBC, U.S. Olympic athletes don't make much money. They don't get paid simply for being considered one of the best athletes in the country, but they can get performance-based stipends that can cover things like rent and food. Some have said that they have part-time jobs, and, like a lot of other public figures, some of them get endorsement deals or sponsorships that keep them afloat.
Because of how demanding Olympic training schedules can be, many athletes don't have time to dedicate to other jobs. This leaves them with few options when it comes to making ends meet and paying bills. On top of that, they end up having to pay for a lot of their own travel expenses. This could easily become another burden on them financially considering the cost of plane tickets and transporting all of their gear.
Do winning athletes get paid?
Medal-winning athletes can get paid more depending on the country they're from. Some countries like the U.S. offer what is being called a "medal bonus" which is an extra amount of money for placing in the top three. According to a 2016 article from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) website, U.S. Olympic athletes would get paid $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze, starting in 2017.
Even less money is awarded to those who compete in the Paralympic Games. For instance, gold medal winners would only be earning $7,500 per medal, per the USOPC article.
Many athletes have also spoken out about how they struggle financially. In 2018, U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted that around 2013, he would steal apples from his gym because he didn't have money for groceries. He's been winning Olympic gold medals since the early 2000s.
In 2021, Olympic track and field sprinter Allyson Felix, her sponsor Athleta, and the Women's Sports Foundation will be helping other Olympic moms pay for childcare during the games. Nine athletes, including six going to the Tokyo Games, will receive money from the Power of She Fund childcare grant totaling $200,000.
"We strive to remove barriers for mom-athletes and celebrate who they are holistically," Athleta posted on Instagram with a picture of Allyson and her daughter.