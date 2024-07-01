Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

While Gymnast Suni Lee Isn't the Richest Olympic Athlete in the World, She Still Has a High Net Worth

During her career so far, Suni has received several awards, nominations, and moments of recognition.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Jul. 1 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

suni lee smiling
Source: Getty Images

It's generally known that successful, famous athletes are some of the richest people in the world, and this doesn't exclude Olympians. Michael Phelps, one of the most famous Olympic athletes of the 21st century, has a whopping net worth of $100 million. That's why, when a new face explodes onto the scene, fans are immediately curious about their financial status.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the newest U.S. Olympic athletes to become a celebrity in her own right is gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who has been named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated. When she had to step up to the plate in Tokyo after Simone Biles became ill, securing second place for her team, she instantly became a fan favorite, and now, the people want to know more.

What is gymnast Suni Lee's net worth?

suni lee competing
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Olympic gymnast Suni Lee's net worth?

While she's not exactly the richest Olympic athlete — yet, anyway —Suni Lee still has a pretty sizable net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suni is worth around $3 million.

During her career so far, Suni has received several awards, nominations, and moments of recognition. In 2021, she was named one of TIME's Most Influential People of the Year and received an Asia Game Changer Award, and in 2022, she was nominated for two ESPY awards. She also competed in one of America's favorite shows, Dancing With the Stars, coming in fifth place.

Sunisa "Suni" Lee

Olympic gymnast

Net worth: $3 million

Sunisa "Suni" Lee is an Olympic artistic gymnast representing the United States. She is reportedly the first Asian-American woman to bring the home the gold in the Olympic gymnastics all-around. She competes on the U.S. Olympic team with Simone Biles.

Birthdate: March 9, 2003

Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minn.

Birth Name: Sunisa Phabsomphou

Education: Auburn University

According to NBC News, Suni Lee — along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be competing this summer to represent the U.S.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Running a Steeplechase Gets Athletes a Bit Wet — What's the Deal With the Pit?

Caitlin Clark Didn't Make the Cut for Team USA — Here's Why She Won't Be an Olympian

Is Katie Ledecky Actually a Faster Swimmer Than Michael Phelps?

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.