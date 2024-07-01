While Gymnast Suni Lee Isn't the Richest Olympic Athlete in the World, She Still Has a High Net Worth
It's generally known that successful, famous athletes are some of the richest people in the world, and this doesn't exclude Olympians. Michael Phelps, one of the most famous Olympic athletes of the 21st century, has a whopping net worth of $100 million. That's why, when a new face explodes onto the scene, fans are immediately curious about their financial status.
One of the newest U.S. Olympic athletes to become a celebrity in her own right is gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee, who has been named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated. When she had to step up to the plate in Tokyo after Simone Biles became ill, securing second place for her team, she instantly became a fan favorite, and now, the people want to know more.
What is gymnast Suni Lee's net worth?
While she's not exactly the richest Olympic athlete — yet, anyway —Suni Lee still has a pretty sizable net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Suni is worth around $3 million.
During her career so far, Suni has received several awards, nominations, and moments of recognition. In 2021, she was named one of TIME's Most Influential People of the Year and received an Asia Game Changer Award, and in 2022, she was nominated for two ESPY awards. She also competed in one of America's favorite shows, Dancing With the Stars, coming in fifth place.
Sunisa "Suni" Lee
Olympic gymnast
Net worth: $3 million
Sunisa "Suni" Lee is an Olympic artistic gymnast representing the United States. She is reportedly the first Asian-American woman to bring the home the gold in the Olympic gymnastics all-around. She competes on the U.S. Olympic team with Simone Biles.
Birthdate: March 9, 2003
Birthplace: Saint Paul, Minn.
Birth Name: Sunisa Phabsomphou
Education: Auburn University
According to NBC News, Suni Lee — along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and will be competing this summer to represent the U.S.