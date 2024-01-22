Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Travis Kelce's Net Worth Is Remarkably High Given the Position He Plays Travis Kelce's is one of the best skill position players in football, and his net worth reflects the status he has achieved while playing tight end. By Joseph Allen Jan. 22 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce has been key to the team's tremendous success in recent years, and Travis has also been in the headlines thanks to his remarkably high-profile romance with Taylor Swift.

Now, as Travis becomes one of the most well-known tight ends in the history of professional football, some are wondering what exactly his net worth is. Here's what we know about how much Travis Kelce is worth thanks to his NFL salary and the numerous brand partnerships he's received.

What is Travis Kelce's net worth?

Travis's net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, per Yahoo. At this point, Travis is one of the oldest skill position players in the league, and he's making an average of more than $14 million a season for the Chiefs. As he has acknowledged, he could likely be making more than he is, but like Patrick Mahomes, he's taken a slight pay cut so that the team as a whole can have a chance to contend every year.

Travis Kelce Professional Football Player Net worth: $30 million Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He has also made headlines thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. Birthdate: Oct. 5, 1989 Birthplace: Westlake, Ohio Birth Name: Travis Michael Kelce Father: Ed Kelce Mother: Donna Kelce Education: University of Cincinnati

“My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am,” Travis told Vanity Fair in 2023. “I’m like, the free market looks like fun until you go somewhere and you don’t win. I love winning. I love the situation I’m in.” Of course, it helps that Travis is able to supplement his base income with a number of lucrative brand partnerships. There are few people you're more likely to see in a commercial these days than Travis.

On top of that, Travis also hosts New Heights with his brother Jason. While the podcast itself likely isn't hugely lucrative, it's another extension of his brand that makes even more people aware of him. And now, thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift, he may actually be the most famous football player in the league. Taylor, for what it's worth, was estimated in 2023 to have a net worth of roughly $1.1 billion, far dwarfing her partner's.

Travis has been open about how crazy his relationship with Taylor is.

Although it seems that Travis and Taylor are still going strong, Travis has been honest about how crazy it has been to be wrapped up in her life. “I’ve never dealt with it,” he said of Taylor in late 2023 to WSJ magazine. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it."

"The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life," Travis continued. "When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”