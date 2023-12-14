Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's 34th Birthday Has Some Wondering if Travis Kelce Popped the Question Rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift might be engaged, but is there any truth behind the speculation that Travis Kelce proposed to her? By Joseph Allen Dec. 14 2023, Published 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Travis Kelce does not appear to have proposed to Taylor Swift yet, but speculation that the two may be headed for marriage has continued to grow.

Taylor has said that she's proud of her relationship with Travis and doesn't feel that she has anything to hide so if the couple does eventually get married, we may know about it soon after the fact.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been a bit of a fairytale for the world's Swifties, who have relished Travis's relative harmlessness and their affection for one another. Taylor, who turned 34 on Dec. 13, 2023, seems to be so happy with Travis that speculation about a potential engagement is already afoot.

Travis and Taylor certainly seem to be in a solid relationship, but they haven't been dating for all that long. Still, some suspect that marriage could be coming sooner than we expect.

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

There is no evidence that Travis proposed to Taylor on her 34th birthday, or at any other time. There are some who know the couple who see wedding bells in their future, though. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Chetarah Jackson said that she could "see them getting married." Chetarah is dating Calvin Locke, who has been friends with Travis since the two of them were in middle school together.

Chetarah's short quote just added more fuel to the fire of speculation around the couple, as many speculate about whether they may eventually walk down the aisle. They aren't engaged yet, but that doesn't mean that they won't be sometime soon. Travis and Taylor have both been relatively open about the relationship, and they have both suggested that things are going well.

Taylor has said that she has nothing to hide in her relationship with Travis.

Taylor became something of a viral sensation when she started showing up to Chiefs games on a regular basis. The two had already been dating for some time before she made that public gesture, but now that she has, she's made it clear she doesn't have any regrets about it. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said when speaking to Time.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other," she added. That pride has also been clear on Travis's side, as he has discussed their relationship on his podcast and also gone out of his way to support her even in the middle of his season by traveling to South America to see one of her shows.