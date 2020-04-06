Michael Phelps Has a Small Swim Team of His Own With His Three Kids

In December of 2019, Michael opened up to Huffington Post about how his two oldest sons were getting along, and how it was a struggle to go from one kid to two.

"It's been fun for me as a dad to see the interaction between Boomer and Beckett and how much they love each other. They really do," he explained. "It's a treat as a parent to watch them interact."

"The hardest change is going from one to two, and at this point, Boomer is very helpful," he continued.