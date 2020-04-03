Is Zac Efron Dating His Former Co-Star or Is the Actor Single?By Shannon Raphael
Whether you were first introduced to heartthrob Zac Efron during his Disney days as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical series, or you got to know him from his more "mature" work in Neighbors or Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, chances are you've known someone who's had a crush on the actor. Or maybe you yourself have.
Zac has had a fairly high profile romantic life since he first was hit with mainstream success following his role in the Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006.
He dated his HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens for several years while they worked on the musical film series, but the two permanently parted ways in 2010.
His relationship with Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez won the attention of the press in 2014 for their 10 year age difference. He also dated model Sami Miró for just under two years until 2016.
In the years since, Zac has kept his dating life a bit more under the radar, but there were recent reports that he was once again dating a co-star.
Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend in 2020? Read on to find out if the actor is in a relationship.
Who is Zac Efron's girlfriend in 2020? He's being linked to a former flame.
In Zac's upcoming Quibi original adventure series, Killing Zac Efron, the actor will be without his shirt quite often, so it's understandable if you want to know what his relationship status is these days. In January of 2020, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that Zac had ended his relationship of a year with swimmer Sarah Bro. Sarah swam for the Danish national team during the 2016 Olympics, and the pair had begun seeing one another in 2019.
Upon the news of this split, Us Weekly also revealed that Zac was dating someone new. A source told the outlet that he was dating his ex and former co-star Halston Sage. The couple starred in the 2014 comedy Neighbors together. Zac played fraternity president Teddy Sanders, while Halston played Brooke, his on-screen girlfriend.
There were rumors in April of 2014 ahead of the film's release that Zac and Halston were dating. They reportedly split by June of that year.
According to Us Weekly, when the pair reunited in 2019, they were immediately smitten.
"They are in a serious relationship and in love. They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara," the source exclusively revealed to the outlet.
Zac Efron is reportedly single now, after Halston's reps denied a relationship.
Though there seemed to be conclusive insider information about Zac's reconciliation with Halston, the pair may not exactly be an item at the moment.
The 26-year-old actress' representative told Bustle in February of 2020 that Halston was not dating Zac. It was later reported that Zac was too busy with work to date, and that he was, in fact, single.
This isn't too surprising, considering the fact that Zac filmed his new Quibi series partly on location in Papua, New Guinea.
But, the two still do follow each other on Instagram, so it's unclear if Halston's denial of the relationship was done in an attempt to keep their romance private. Of course, they could just be friendly exes.
If Zac is single, some are hoping that he might reconcile with one of his famous exes, who also just went through a breakup of her own.
Vanessa Hudgens broke up with boyfriend of 9 years, Austin Butler, at the beginning of 2020. Although we actually wouldn't blame Zac if he decided not to rekindle their romance after Vanessa's controversial Instagram Live comments about the coronavirus.
