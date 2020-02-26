2020 Summer Olympics Could Be Canceled Due to Rising Coronavirus Cases

Due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases popping up all over the world, there have been reports that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo may be canceled.

According to a senior member of the International Olympic Committee, Dick Pound, if the virus cannot be contained, the organizers of the Games will have to reevaluate if it should be postponed or officially canceled.

“This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?'” the former Canadian swim champion told the Associated Press.