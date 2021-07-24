Get to Know NBC’s Primetime Olympics Host Mike Tirico

ESPN and NBC Sports viewers have seen Mike Tirico cover countless football games, but now they’re watching the 54-year-old emcee NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the Summer Olympics for the first time.

“The two could not be more opposite and are quite different jobs,” Mike told Axios in a recent interview about his Tokyo Olympics hosting gig. “When calling a game, you do as deep a dive as possible on the two teams competing. … The Olympics have approximately 11,000 athletes and over 200 nations, so a deep dive like football preparation is impractical and as prime-time host unnecessary.”

Here’s more information about Mike’s career and life so far…