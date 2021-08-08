Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s ‘Family Game Fight’ Is Pure Chaotic Fun

There's something undeniably cool, classic Americana about a game show. The chance to get on TV, share a little bit about yourself, and maybe even make some money or win cool prizes in the process is a neat little prospect and the stuff local newspaper dream stories are made of.

But how does one appear on one of these game shows? Well for Family Game Fight it's a pretty simple process.

How to get on 'Family Game Fight' with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are one of Hollywood's most beloved celebrity couples. Their candid sense of humor and ability to branch out to different mediums that aren't just strict acting roles, like their Hello Bello company, is super impressive. They've also expanded into having their own NBC game show, Family Game Fight that pits different family teams against one another.

NBC bills the program as a "game show that tests brains, brawn, and family bonds." So where the show's concept originate? Well, it was inspired by the amazing time they had on The Ellen Show during a "Taste Buds" segment where they hilariously participated in a blind-folded food taste test.

If you haven't seen it, it's just delightful. Check it out below to have an idea of the kind of wonderful chaos you and your family will be getting yourselves into before you apply.

The show's further described as: "This power couple isn’t just hosting – they’re getting in on the action as competitors! In each episode, they'll part ways and be "adopted" into a family of four as they compete in a series of insanely fun games with $100,000 up for grabs!" That's right, so your family of four will either be paired with Dax or Kristen when you get on the show.

And "family" is a pretty loose term, as Ellen Tube puts it: "We're now casting teams of four and looking for all combinations of families, friends, and co-workers! Are you super competitive on game nights? Do you visit the carnival and wish the games were supersized? Do your family and friends enjoy silly games, wacky puzzles, and big, fun challenges? Now is your time to shine!"