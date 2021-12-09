Is Kristen Bell's Netflix Series 'The Woman in the House Across the Street...' Based on a Book?By Anna Garrison
Dec. 9 2021, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Public fascination with true crime has rocketed the thriller genre to new heights in 2021. Thriller films and television shows such as The Woman in the Window and Dead to Me have captured significant media attention in the past few years. So it's no surprise Netflix is continuing the thriller television trend with their new limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.
The show, which stars Kristen Bell as the titular character, has already sparked comparisons to its contemporaries, including Netflix property The Woman in the Window, and popular books like The Girl on the Train.
Is The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window based on a book? Read on for everything we know about the series.
So, is 'The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window' based on a book?
On Oct. 20, 2020, Netflix gave The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window a limited series order for eight episodes, per Deadline. The miniseries was created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf and executive produced by Kristen Bell (who also stars), Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal.
The plot of the show will follow Anna, who is heartbroken and depressed. The series description says Anna "sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder … Or did she?"
Although the show is not based on a book, many have compared it to The Woman in the Window, a Netflix film from 2020 that is based on a book and features a protagonist named Anna. The titles for each project are also deliberately similar.
The first trailer for the project has been released, which also draws parallels to The Woman in the Window.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is described as a "dark comedy" miniseries, which has led viewers to believe that perhaps the show will play out in the style of a parody or satire. Parody films that viewers might be familiar with today include the Scary Movie franchise and Vampires Suck.
Although the trailer doesn't give many hints as to how seriously the material will be taken, it does provide a first look at Kristen Bell in her role as Anna. Kristen will be joined by co-stars Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Tom Riley, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar.
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window will premiere as an eight-episode limited series on Jan. 28, 2022, on Netflix.