Is 'Dead to Me' on Netflix Renewed for Season 3?

Finally, more than a year after Season 1 dropped on Netflix, the black comedy series Dead to Me returned for Season 2 on May 8. The first season of the series centered around Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) who became friends after bonding in therapy over the deaths of their significant others.

As the season unfurled, twists revealed that Judy herself played a part in Jen's husband's demise, and that her own boyfriend wasn't even dead at all.