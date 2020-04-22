Here's the 'Dead to Me' Season 1 Recap You Need

Our favorite show of 2019, Netflix's Dead to Me , which stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, is returning to the streaming platform for a second season, to be released on May 8.

And because it's been a year since Season 1 debuted, we're overdue for a bit of a refresher.

So, what all happened in Season 1, who killed Steve , and what can we expect from Season 2? Keep reading!

Who killed Steve at the end of 'Dead to Me'?

Let's jog all of our memories a bit. Dead to Me starts off as a show about a grieving widow, Christina Applegate's Jen, whose husband Ted was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident. Cops tell Jen that there is an extremely slim chance of finding Ted's killer, which only fuels the determination of the widow, who becomes fixated in solving the crime herself.

Meanwhile, she befriends Judy (Linda Cardellini) at a grief group that Judy is attending to get over her "dead" boyfriend Steve (James Marsden). The quotations are necessary because it slowly comes out that Steve isn't dead at all, and that both Judy and Steve had something to do with Ted's untimely fatal accident.

As it were, Judy was driving the car on that night when she thought she hit a deer. The deer, in fact, was Ted. And Steve, who was in the passenger seat, dissuades Judy from turning back, which she had wanted to do, instead manipulating her to drive away — though Ted might have survived the accident if he'd been discovered earlier.

Source: Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Steve assures Judy they're in this together, but turns on her super quickly, and ghosts her altogether, which is part of why Judy is so-to-speak grieving their past relationship. "If anybody goes down for this, it is you," Steve threatens at one point. "You were driving. You are the criminal. I'm only the eye witness," he says.

Realizing she's in this alone, Judy goes knives out and turned Steve in for money laundering, cleans out their joint bank accounts, and confesses the crime to Jen. Jen is understandably unhappy that she befriended her husband's killer but is even more irate at Steve, who shows up to Jen's house unannounced in the final scenes of the season.

Jen quickly comes to understand that Steve is the reason Judy never went back to see about Ted, which would have likely saved his life. "Judy was stopped. I want you to leave right now," she says to Steve, pointing a gun at him near her backyard pool.

Source: Netflix