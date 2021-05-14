'The Woman in the Window' Is Finally Debuting on Netflix After an Awfully Long Delay

Due to the nature of the story, many wonder if the film is based on real-life events, but The Woman in the Window is purely fictional. Joe is also known for other fictional adaptations such as Atonement and Pride and Prejudice. In another interview with Entertainment Weekly , he discussed the release of The Woman in the Window and shared, "I'm very interested to see how people respond to the film, and I can't wait for its release."

He goes on to say, "What I hope people will take away from this is a sense that our own fears can incarcerate us. And this is a story about a woman who manages to overcome her own fears and leave them behind her." Well, we can't wait to see it!

Watch The Woman in the Window on Netflix now.