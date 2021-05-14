'The Woman in the Window' Is Finally Debuting on Netflix After an Awfully Long Delay

'The Woman in the Window' Is Finally Debuting on Netflix After an Awfully Long DelayBy Toni Sutton
May. 14 2021, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
The movie The Woman in the Window is finally coming to Netflix after being delayed numerous times. The film stars Amy Adams as Anna Fox, an agoraphobic woman who mentally unravels after nobody believes her claims that she witnessed her friend, Jane (Julianne Moore), being attacked in the apartment across the street. Production wrapped up way back in October 2018, but in early 2019, the movie began experiencing delays.
The movie was shot under 21st Century Fox. However, after Disney acquired the media corporation, it was forced to reshoot. The script was also altered to make the film much easier to follow because it seems that audiences found the narrative confusing at test screenings. Then the release was pushed back again to May 15, 2020, after the completed film was slammed for being too complicated.
When movie theaters worldwide were forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new release date was scrapped entirely. The Woman in the Window was finally attained by the streaming service Netflix and will be available to stream on May 14. When the trailer was released, many people thought it was a remake of another movie. Is the film a remake? Keep reading to find out all we know about the flick.
'The Woman in the Window' is not a remake of a movie, but is based on a book.
The Netflix thriller is actually based on the novel with the same name by author A.J. Finn. An interesting fact is that the now obsolete Fox 2000 Pictures acquired the screen rights to the story before it was even published. The book became a No. 1 best-seller, but the director of the film, Joe Wright, told Entertainment Weekly that the screenplay written by Tracy Letts is what persuaded him to direct the adaptation.
In the interview, he says, “I didn’t know the book. I was thrilled and excited, and I wanted to know what happened next. I thought it would make a great movie that I would want to see.”
Is Netflix thriller 'The Woman in the Window' based on a true story?
Due to the nature of the story, many wonder if the film is based on real-life events, but The Woman in the Window is purely fictional. Joe is also known for other fictional adaptations such as Atonement and Pride and Prejudice. In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, he discussed the release of The Woman in the Window and shared, "I'm very interested to see how people respond to the film, and I can't wait for its release."
He goes on to say, "What I hope people will take away from this is a sense that our own fears can incarcerate us. And this is a story about a woman who manages to overcome her own fears and leave them behind her." Well, we can't wait to see it!
Watch The Woman in the Window on Netflix now.