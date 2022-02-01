The Mailbox Repair Gag in ‘The Woman in the House’ Hilariously Hits on a Mystery Trope

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

How many handymen does it take to fix a mailbox? The answer is one, but it may take him a while. It may take him weeks, or even years. In Netflix's new bonkers satirical thriller series The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, alcoholic, divorcée, and ombrophobe Anna — played by the always-enjoyable Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars)— spends her days drunkenly staring into her hot neighbor's house across the street from her own living room window.