A Complete Guide to Veronica Mars' Romantic Relationships

Despite the odds, she did seem to find one truly epic love — "spanning years and continents, lives ruined, blood shed. Epic." But Logan Echolls was not the only man in her life. Here's a breakdown on every one of Veronica Mars' relationships through the years, including a couple exes you may have forgotten.

But beware, there are some major spoilers here, especially if you've not yet watched all of Season 4. Consider yourself warned.