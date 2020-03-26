A Complete Guide to Veronica Mars' Romantic Relationships

A Complete Guide to Veronica Mars' Romantic RelationshipsBy Amber Garrett
The personal life of Veronica Mars is best described with one word: Messy. While the private detective is brilliant as hell at solving murders and wielding a stun gun, her romantic relationships through the years have been rocky. That's not entirely her fault. Trauma after trauma, from being abandoned by her mom to the loss of her best friend, left her a little bruised.
Despite the odds, she did seem to find one truly epic love — "spanning years and continents, lives ruined, blood shed. Epic." But Logan Echolls was not the only man in her life. Here's a breakdown on every one of Veronica Mars' relationships through the years, including a couple exes you may have forgotten.
But beware, there are some major spoilers here, especially if you've not yet watched all of Season 4. Consider yourself warned.
Veronica Mars' first relationship: Duncan Kane
At the start of the series, Veronica is trying to get over the double-whammy of her best friend Lilly's murder a year prior and the abrupt end to her romance with Lilly's brother, Duncan. As Season 1 unfolds, we learn Duncan broke up with V shortly before Lilly died because he suspected Veronica was his half sister.
His father, tech tycoon Jake Kane, and Veronica's mother, Leanne, had a lengthy affair, which called Veronica's paternity into question. Thankfully, a DNA test reveals Keith (aka the best dad in the history of TV) is 100 percent Veronica's father.
Duncan and Veronica rekindle their romance in Season 2 after Veronica breaks up with Logan for the first time. But Duncan and Veronica's love story gets a wrench thrown into it with the sudden death of Duncan's ex, Meg Manning. The two dated for a while when Veronica and Duncan were apart, and Meg became pregnant.
Meg had been in a coma as the only surviving passenger in the bus crash that had claimed the lives of the driver and the other seven riders. However, a blood clot caused Meg to pass away unexpectedly, and while she doesn't survive, her baby does.
Veronica's poor, unfortunate rebound: Leo D'Amato
Despite his love for Veronica, Duncan runs off to Mexico with his daughter in order to spare her the same abusive and controlling childhood Meg experienced at the hands of her very religious parents.
If you want proof Veronica is a way better PI than a girlfriend, just talk to Deputy Leo. Poor guy got such a raw deal. First, he was the constant target of Veronica's manipulation for police intel and then, when their relationship went legit, she cheated on him with Logan.
Veronica's epic love: Logan Echolls (Part 1)
To her credit, she ends things with Leo and completely owns up to being a jerk, but her shame isn't enough to keep her from involving Leo in her schemes. Ultimately, this gets Leo fired from the Neptune Sheriff's Department, though when Keith resumes his position as county sheriff, he rehires his deputy. Nowadays he's a detective for the San Diego PD and still has an absolute heart of gold.
Logan really wasn't kidding with that whole "years and continents" speech in Season 2. Their relationship began rather contemptuously at the start of the series as the rich son of two actors dealt with his grief over Lilly, who was his on-again, off-again girlfriend as well as V's best friend.
Along with Duncan, the four of them had been best friends, but after Keith accused Jake of killing his daughter, Logan took exception to Veronica siding with her dad, and turned basically the entire school against her. He also took exception to V telling Lilly about his infidelity, leading to their breakup not long before she was killed.
Despite their very, very rocky origins, Logan and Veronica grow close as he grapples with his mom's suicide and they eventually start dating, first in secret, and then openly. Their relationship continues to grow but, once Logan learns his father had been sleeping with Lilly and murdered her to keep her quiet, his drinking and violent behavior leads Veronica to break up with him.
They rekindle their romance after a season spent dating other people — Veronica gets back with Duncan and Logan dates Hannah — but it's clear they're not done with each other and reconcile at the end of Season 2. But as they move on to Heart College in Season 3, Logan grows frustrated with Veronica's stubborn independence and the dumpee becomes the dumper.
Veronica's safe bet: Stosh "Piz" Piznarsky
A heartbroken Veronica eventually moves on, and while it's probably the healthiest relationship she'll ever have, let's be real, V was never going to be satisfied with a healthy relationship.
Look, I'm going to put myself at the mercy of most other Marshmallows and all LoVe shippers and say that while I agree Veronica and Logan's passion is swoon-worthy, it's not exactly the healthiest relationship. But she did seem to have a good thing going with Piz. I mean, they must have, given that their relationship continues beyond college (and beyond Veronica Mars' cancellation). When the Veronica Mars movie picks up nine years later, Veronica is a lawyer in New York and living with Piz.
LoVe Forever: Logan Echolls (Part 2)
But just like Michael Corleone in The Godfather, just when Veronica thinks she's out, they pull her back in. She returns to Neptune for a 10-year high school reunion and a murder case, and when it becomes clear the return to her old life isn't going to be brief, Piz makes a break for it.
At the end of the Veronica Mars movie, Logan, who has joined the U.S. Navy, returns to active duty. But he alludes to his "years and continents" speech and it's clear the epic romance is on the brink of renewing. Sure enough, with the reboot of the show on Hulu, Logan and Veronica are very much a couple, though they have different ideas about how much commitment they want.
Logan, now a military intelligence officer, has been going to therapy to deal with his trauma and is in a really great place. He wants to settle down, but Veronica has not quite dealt with all her scars, and after seeing what happened to both their parents' marriages, she resists getting married and stops Logan from proposing. However, she eventually agrees, and they have a small courthouse marriage.
But of course, Veronica Mars can never be allowed to be happy for too long. Logan is killed by a car bomb planted in Veronica's car in the finale episode of the season, leaving the newlywed detective a widow. She starts seeing his therapist and eventually leaves Neptune to solve cases on the road.
Fans are very divided on how creator Rob Thomas chose to end this love story, but he argues, for the show to move forward and have future seasons, Veronica can't have a happy ending.
You can stream all four seasons of Veronica Mars on Hulu.
