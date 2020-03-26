Apple TV+ 'Defending Jacob' Spoilers: Is This Teenage Boy a Killer?

“In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son,” the official synopsis states.

The limited series is based on the 2012 book by William Landay, and stars Captain America's Chris Evans, Jaeden Martell, Michelle Dockery, J.K. Simmons, Cherry Jones, and Pablo Schreiber.