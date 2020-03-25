Izzy Might Be the Most Dangerous Character in 'Little Fires Everywhere'By Shannon Raphael
Though the whole season hasn't been released yet, viewers haven't been able to get enough of the Hulu original Little Fires Everywhere. The miniseries — which drops new episodes every Wednesday — is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Celeste Ng. Though the series has already diverted from the book in several instances, for the most part, it is stayed fairly loyal to the print version.
The plot centers around the sometimes-unspoken and other times outspoken differences between the Richardson family and the Warrens. Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) is a mother of four who doesn't understand the depths of her own privilege, especially when it comes to how Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) mothers her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood).
Much of Elena's existence thrives on the outward success of her kids — especially her oldest two, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn) and Trip (Jordan Elsass).
Meanwhile, Elena can't seem to bond with her youngest child, Izzy (Megan Stott). Her disagreements with Izzy and her inability to accept her daughter for who she is serves as a tremendous catalyst in both the novel and the show. While the first four episodes of the Hulu original have focused on Elena's tenuous relationship with Mia, the court case with Bebe and her daughter, and the mystery surrounding who Pearl's father is, Izzy will soon become a key figure in it all.
What happens to Izzy in Little Fires Everywhere? Read on to find out what happens to Izzy at the end of the novel, and to learn of some of the differences between her character in the book and on the show.
What happens to Izzy in 'Little Fires Everywhere'?
In the book, Elena and Izzy struggle to find common ground because Izzy doesn't want to conform to the high school norms that made her oldest two siblings some of the most popular kids at school. She dresses in black, and she first bonds with Mia after she has gotten suspended from school for defending a classmate from a racist teacher.
In both the show and the book, Izzy and Mia bond because of their shared appreciation for artwork. Mia even suggests that Izzy jam the locks on all the classroom doors at school. The racist teacher then pees herself in front of her students because the door to the faculty bathroom is locked. This, of course, is not a storyline on the series.
Izzy considers herself to be an apprentice of Mia's, and she soon begins spending more time at Mia's apartment than in her own home.
On the show, there's a storyline about Izzy's sexuality. In the third episode, "Seventy Cents," she is accused of sexual harassment by her former best friend. She is also made fun of for her sexuality and her siblings call her "Ellen", which a true sign of the 1990s setting of the story.
Izzy's sexuality is not a plot point in the book.
Who starts the fires in 'Little Fires Everywhere'?
Later on in the book, after Bebe's court case comes to an end (we'll save you from the spoilers on that one), Izzy learns the truth about Mia and Elena's biggest blowout. When she realizes that Elena had accused Pearl of something that was actually Lexie's doing, Izzy runs to Mia's apartment.
Mia is moving out because Elena has discovered too much about Pearl's father. Upset that Izzy is losing the one person who has understood her, Izzy starts the fires that ultimately burn her house down.
When explaining to Izzy why she had to leave, Mia had compared her situation to a prairie fire. Once again, she takes the advice of her mentor, and she starts a small fire on each of her siblings' beds by using a tank of gasoline from the family's snow blower.
One of the big mysteries in the show is who set the fire, while the book introduces the fact that the Richardsons all suspect Izzy to be the culprit in the first chapter.
Upon burning the house down, Izzy runs away from home. She heads to Pittsburgh, which is where Mia had grown up. Elena finally realizes that she will do anything for Izzy, and she promises herself to do all she can to find her.
Of course, it's unclear whether the show will follow the same ending as the novel.
Who is Megan Stott?
The actress who plays the brooding character is newcomer Megan Stott. The teenager has also starred in the comedy short So Extra! and she appeared in an episode of the the 2018 series So Shook. Her final acting credit is another short, Second Star to the Right, which also came out in 2018.
Little Fires Everywhere is available to stream on Hulu. New episodes are released on Wednesdays.
