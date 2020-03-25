Izzy Might Be the Most Dangerous Character in 'Little Fires Everywhere'

The plot centers around the sometimes-unspoken and other times outspoken differences between the Richardson family and the Warrens. Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) is a mother of four who doesn't understand the depths of her own privilege, especially when it comes to how Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) mothers her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood).

Much of Elena's existence thrives on the outward success of her kids — especially her oldest two, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn) and Trip (Jordan Elsass).